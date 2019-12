RTÉ has deferred a decision to move its Lyric FM radio station from Limerick.

The state broadcaster says this move followed a request by the government.

The change was part of a plan to reduce costs at the company by 60 million euro over three years.

The latest row back comes a day after the government announced 50 million euro in extra funding for RTÉ over five years.

Limerick TD Niall Collins welcomes the news.