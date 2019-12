The Taoiseach says Dara Murphy should repay his expenses if an investigation finds he broke the rules.

The now former Fine Gael TD has faced criticism for claiming full expenses despite being largely absent from Dail over the past two years.

He resigned from his role as a TD last week to take up a new job in Brussels.

Leo Varadkar says he would like to see an investigation go ahead.

File image: Leo Varadkar/RollingNews