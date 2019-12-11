Calls Mount For Malawian Student To Be Allowed To Remain In Ireland To Finish His Studies.

There are calls for a student from Malawi to be allowed stay in Ireland to finish out his degree.

Michael Chrichton Usiku attends Carlow College and has been given a deportation order to leave before the 29th of December.

More than 1,000 people have signed an online petition, and Carlow County Council has written to the Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan over the decision.

President of the college's students' union, Adam Kane, says Michael is only trying to do the right thing:

File image: RollingNews