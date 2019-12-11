K Country

Plans For Minimum Unit Alcohol Pricing Delayed Until The New Year.

Author: Ciara Plunkett
Plans for minimum unit pricing for alcohol are going to be delayed until next year.

The Health Minister had said he would bring them forward before Christmas.

However Simon Harris now says it will be the new year before they go to cabinet:

 

File image: Simon Harris/RollingNews

