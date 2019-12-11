K Country

8pm - 10pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Ed. Minister Hits Out At "Dangerous" Campaign Of "Fake News" On Relationship & Sexuality Education.

: 12/11/2019 - 17:48
Author: Ciara Plunkett
joe_mchugh_28_11_2017_rollingnews.jpg

The Education Minister has hit out at a "dangerous campaign" of fake news over proposed changes to RSE.

The body overseeing what children are taught in schools has completed its review into the subject.

It's found most students get their information from the internet - with many feeling topics are "tip toe'd around".

In recent weeks, a campaign in Donegal has claimed children as young as 4 would be receiving detailed information about sex as part of the curriculum.

Education Minister Joe McHugh has denied that's the case:

 

 

File image: Joe McHugh/RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!