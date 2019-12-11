Ed. Minister Hits Out At "Dangerous" Campaign Of "Fake News" On Relationship & Sexuality Education.

The Education Minister has hit out at a "dangerous campaign" of fake news over proposed changes to RSE.

The body overseeing what children are taught in schools has completed its review into the subject.

It's found most students get their information from the internet - with many feeling topics are "tip toe'd around".

In recent weeks, a campaign in Donegal has claimed children as young as 4 would be receiving detailed information about sex as part of the curriculum.

Education Minister Joe McHugh has denied that's the case:

