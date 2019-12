Provision has now been made in the HSE's draft Capital Plan for Celbridge Dental Clinic.

In a letter to Kildare North Social Democrat TD, Catherine Murphy, the Health Service Executive has confirmed it has "reviewed" its 2020 expenditure and works programme, and has included the Kildare project.

As recently as October, refurbishment works to Celbridge Health Centre enabling provision of dental services were not part of the Capital Plan.

File image: RollingNews