Listen: Dept. Says It Is At An "Advanced Stage" In Acquiring Site For St. Raphael's, Celbridge.

The Dept. of Education says it is at a "very advanced" stage in acquiring a site on to which to transfer St. Raphael's School in Celbridge.

St. Raphael's, which caters to children with additional needs, is owned and managed by St. John Of Gods Community Services.

It has given notice to the HSE that it will cterminating its Services Arrangement by next October, because of a financial crisis.

Minister of State with responsibility for Special Education and Inclusion, Josepha Madigan, responding to a joint Topical Motion by Kildare North's four TDs, says plans are in train for new facilities for the school.

File image: Josepha Madigan/RollingNews