Listen: Union Says DACSHER Has Told Staff All Matters, Except Pay, Up For Discussion At Employee Forum.

The Unite trade union contends that DASCHER has told its members that they can take any and all issues to its employee forum, except pay.

Unite's members at the firm, in Rathcoole, began strike action yesterday, which is scheduled to continue until tomorrow.

More days of action are possible in the run up to Christmas.

Unite says the action follows the company's "refusal to engage collectively with their workers through their union, Unite, notwithstanding a Labour Court recommendation that they do so."

DACHSER Ireland says it has "been significantly affected by Covid 19 with a reduction in revenue as has been communicated to our colleagues throughout recent months"

Regional Officer, Jean O'Dowd, has been speaking to Kildare Today.

Jean O'Dowd joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of the programme

Statment by John van den Berg, Managing Director DACHSER Ireland

"DACHSER Ireland has always been, and remains committed to transparency and meaningful engagement on employment issues through the processes facilitated by the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

Also as part of our commitment to internal communication and collaboration, an Employee Involvement Forum (EIF) was established in 2017 in DACHSER Ireland to foster and provide regular dialogue between employees and management. This open forum has already successfully served as a vehicle for discussing and acting on key issues, such as overtime, shift allowances and wage increases as well as other employee benefits.

In addition, DACHSER Ireland has implemented significant wage increases for its workers over the past three years. Salary reviews are carried out annually and salaries are benchmarked within the sector to ensure they are competitive.

Like many other businesses, DACHSER Ireland has been significantly affected by Covid 19 with a reduction in revenue as has been communicated to our colleagues throughout recent months.

Despite the challenges faced during 2020, DACHSER Ireland is sincerely grateful to its workforce who supported and ensured business continuity throughout the pandemic."