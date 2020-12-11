The Eleven To Two Show

Listen: Cllr. Says There's Concern About The Kind & Scale Of Housing Developments Being Approved In Clane/Maynooth.

: 11/12/2020 - 11:47
Author: Ciara Plunkett
There is deep concern throughout the Clane Maynooth Municipal District about the kind of housing developments which are being approved there by An Bord Pleanala.

Developers seeking to build over 100 homes, or deliver in excess of 200 student bed spaces, can by-pass local authorities and seek planning permission, directly, of ABP.

Fine Gael Cllr., Tim Durkan, says some of the developments green-lit are not appropriate, in scale or location.

Cllr. Durkan joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today on his motions before the December meeting of the Clane Maynooth MD

