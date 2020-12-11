Listen: Majority Of Housing Associatin Tenants Satisfied With The Services They Receive.

90% of participating housing association tenants are satisfied with the services they receive.

That's according to a new survey by the Irish Council for Social Housing.

This is its first study of tenant satisfaction since 2017.

It also found tenants have identified good quality housing (93%), efficient repairs service (88%) and estate management (82%) as the most important services provided by their housing association.

Donal McManus, ICSH Chief Executive, has been speaking to Clem Ryan on Kildare Today.