Listen: Symphisiotomoy Survivors Feel Let Down By European Court Of Human Rights Decision.

The European Court of Human Rights has rejected cases taken by three women over the controversial practice of symphysiotomy.

1,500 symphysiotomies were carried out in Ireland between the 1940s and 80s with many women saying they suffered chronic pain and incontinence afterwards.

Three women who are now in their 80s took a case to the European Court of Human Rights after the pelvic procedure was carried out on them when they were pregnant and due to give birth.

The women from Dublin, Cork and Meath, said they were not informed about the procedure and had not given their full and informed consent.

They also alleged they had suffered physical and psychological trauma.

But the European Court of Human Rights has ruled their cases as inadmissible, saying the women haven’t exhausted all their legal possibilities here.

Chairperson of Survivors of Symphysiotomy Marie O’Connor joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today.