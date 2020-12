Tributes are being paid to actress Barbara Windsor who died last night at the age of 83 after battling Alzheimers.

She was most famous for her iconic role as Peggy Mitchell in Eastenders.

Her on-screen son Steve McFadden says he's "devastated" while Letitia Dean, who plays Sharon Mitchell, described it as "utterly heartbreaking news".

Trish Laverty reports;

File image:Barbara Windsor, Dublin, 2009/ RollingNews