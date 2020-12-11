The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Von Der Leyen says Its Increasingly Likely UK Will Fail To Strike Trade Deal With EU.

: 11/12/2020 - 12:40
Author: Ciara Plunkett
ursula_von_der_leyen_twitter_profile_image_2020.png

The European Commission president says it's increasingly likely the UK will fail to reach a trade deal with the EU by the end of the year.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's also been warning there's a "strong possibility" there will not be a trade agreement, and to prepare for a no-deal scenario.

The next major deadline is fast approaching, and Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen says both sides "remain apart on fundamental issues" - including fishing rights.

12ursula.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: Ursula von der Leyen/Twitter

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!