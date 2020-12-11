Listen: Von Der Leyen says Its Increasingly Likely UK Will Fail To Strike Trade Deal With EU.

The European Commission president says it's increasingly likely the UK will fail to reach a trade deal with the EU by the end of the year.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's also been warning there's a "strong possibility" there will not be a trade agreement, and to prepare for a no-deal scenario.

The next major deadline is fast approaching, and Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen says both sides "remain apart on fundamental issues" - including fishing rights.

