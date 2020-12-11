Mayo Primary School Closes From Today Because Of Covid 19 Transmission Concerns.

A primary school in County Mayo has decided to close from today until after the Christmas holidays over concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

The Board of Management at Claremorris Boys National School says the very difficult decision is the right thing to do and necessary at this stage.

It says it is the only practical way to help prevent the further elevation and spread of Covid cases among the school community.

The Board also states it is deeply frustrated at the system adopted by Public Health on cross infection levels and the Department regarding Covid 19.

In particular the insistence that schools remain open at all costs.

File image: RollingNews