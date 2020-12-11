Friday Night Rhythm

7pm - 10pm
with
r

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Mayo Primary School Closes From Today Because Of Covid 19 Transmission Concerns.

: 11/12/2020 - 13:07
Author: Ciara Plunkett
class_room_2_gardiner_st_primary_school_rollingnews.jpg

A primary school in County Mayo has decided to close from today until after the Christmas holidays over concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

The Board of Management at Claremorris Boys National School says the very difficult decision is the right thing to do and necessary at this stage.

It says it is the only practical way to help prevent the further elevation and spread of Covid cases among the school community.

The Board also states it is deeply frustrated at the system adopted by Public Health on cross infection levels and the Department regarding Covid 19.

In particular the insistence that schools remain open at all costs.

 

File image: RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!