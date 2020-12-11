Listen Live Logo

Planning Permission Granted For New Hotel In Kildare.

: 11/12/2020 - 15:07
Author: Ciara Plunkett
hotel_reception.jpg

A new hotel has been granted planning permission in Kildare

Robert J Goff & Co plc and Kildare Hotel Opportunities Ltd applied for leave for a 3 storey, 50 bed hotel on the Goffs campus in Kill.

The development includes a restaurant and bar, and a separate events space.

KCC has approved the application.

The development description is as follows:
"the construction of a new 3 storey 50 bedroom hotel,
with hotel restaurant and bar, associated plant and
service areas and separate single storey events space.
The hotel will include the provision of bedroom balconies
to the southwest elevation. The development will include
the provision of landscaped areas, access road, 60
carparking spaces, bicycle parking, bus parking and set
down area and associated site development works.
Access to the proposed development is provided via the
existing access serving the site off the adjoining public
road
Goffs Bloodstock Sales,
Greenhills,
Kill,"

Stock image: Shutterstock

 

