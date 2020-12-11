Friday Night Rhythm

7pm - 10pm
with
r

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Portlaoise & Mayo Schools Close Until After Christmas.

: 11/12/2020 - 15:39
Author: Ciara Plunkett
swab_test_covid_19_etc_pixabay.jpg

Two schools in Mayo and Laois have closed their doors until after Christmas.

Claremorris Boys National School in County Mayo will not reopen until January 5th after 9 students tested positive for Covid 19.

In a statement the Board of Management says the decision is the right thing to do and is necessary at this stage.

It made the decision despite Public Health saying there was insufficient evidence that the level of cross infection between classes exist.

Meanwhile, the Holy Family Senior School in Portlaoise is also closed.

It says the HSE has worked with the school, recognising the need to close onsite from today and education will continue online.

 

Stock image: Pixabay

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!