Portlaoise & Mayo Schools Close Until After Christmas.

Two schools in Mayo and Laois have closed their doors until after Christmas.

Claremorris Boys National School in County Mayo will not reopen until January 5th after 9 students tested positive for Covid 19.

In a statement the Board of Management says the decision is the right thing to do and is necessary at this stage.

It made the decision despite Public Health saying there was insufficient evidence that the level of cross infection between classes exist.

Meanwhile, the Holy Family Senior School in Portlaoise is also closed.

It says the HSE has worked with the school, recognising the need to close onsite from today and education will continue online.

