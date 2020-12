The 14 day Covid 19 incidence rate in every Local Electoral Area in Kildare is now below the national figure.

Kildare LEA's rate for the two weeks to December 7th is 23.3 per 100,000 people, with 6 cases.

The national R rate for that period is 80.2

The highest rate in the county was in the Newbridge Local Electoral Area, at 73.3 and 26 cases.

Stock image: Pixabay