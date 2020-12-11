Friday Night Rhythm

Listen: Flood's Cross Locals Call On KCC To Add 800M Stretch of Road To Winter Salting List.

: 11/12/2020 - 15:54
Author: Ciara Plunkett
ice_snow_road_pixabay.jpg

Locals around Flood's Cross are calling on Kildare County Council to treat the road during freezing weather,  because of the volume of traffic now on that route.

This has become the main M7 access route from all traffic west of Naas, since the motorway's realignment.

Kildare County Council grits 10 routes, totalling 620 kilometres of road, during icy conditions.

Anthony Boland lives in the area and, speaking to Kildare Today, says Kildare County Council have not budged on including this 800 metre stretch of road.

frianthony.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Anthony Boland joined Clem Ryan on this morning's programme.

anthony_boland.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Stock image: Pixabay

