Free 'Flu Vaccines Being Provided For Children Up To 17.

: 11/12/2020 - 16:11
Author: Ciara Plunkett
vaccine_being_injected_no_faces_pexels.jpeg

Free flu vaccines are now being provided for children up to the age of 17.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly's confirmed the extension of the free jab.

Previously, all children aged from 2 to 12 years were entitled to get the vaccination at no cost.

 

Stock image: Pexels

