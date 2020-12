The Taoiseach has said the prevailing mood in Brussels is there will not be a Brexit trade deal.

Speaking after attending the European Council summit Micheál Martin said all politicians need to reflect on the consequences of that.

EU and UK negotiators will make a call on Sunday as to whether there is any point continuing the negotiations.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin accepts that the view now is there's likely to be no deal:

