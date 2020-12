440 jobs are set to be lost with the closure of the Viatris manufacturing facility in Baldoyle in North County Dublin.

It's part of a major restructuring of the international firm which was announced today.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar says it is really devastating news for those working in Viatris and their families.

He says he has been assured there will be no immediate reductions and that the majority of the workforce will remain employed until late 2022.



