Several People Hurt Following Explosion In Paris.

: 01/12/2019 - 10:29
Author: Eoin Beatty
Several people have been hurt after an explosion at a bakery in central Paris.

The entire ground floor's been destroyed, and neighbouring buildings have been badly damaged.

Police say they think the blast was caused by a gas leak.

