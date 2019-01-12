Athy's Carbery Helps Munster To Victory & Today's Racing Is From Fairyhouse.

Munster have their Heineken Champions Cup destiny in their own hands this morning.

Athy's Joey Carbery crossed for a pair of tries, with Munster running in five in total for a 41-15 bonus point win away to Gloucester last night.

Munster can secure a home quarter final with a win over Exeter at Thomond Park next week.

Leinster start with Ross Byrne at out-half in the absence of captain Jonathan Sexton for this afternoon's Pool 1 meeting with Toulouse.

Kick off at the RDS is at 1.

Ulster need to pull off an unlikely victory if they're to keep alive hopes of progress from Pool 4.

Leaders Racing are in Belfast, but the hosts have the likes of Rory Best and Jacob Stockdale restored to their side.

In the Challenge Cup, Connacht play Sale at 3.

====

There's a busy day in the Premier League today.

The action gets underway at 12.30, with the meeting of West Ham and Arsenal.

The focus of the days is mainly at the bottom of the table, with rock bottom Huddersfield away to a Cardiff side just two-points above the dropzone.

Another pair of strugglers meet at Turf Moor with Burnley facing Fulham.

Elsewhere, Crystal Palace take on Watford

Southampton go to Leicester.

And the late game sees Rafa Benitez take Newcastle to his former side Chelsea.

====

The O'Byrne Cup Semi Finals take place this afternoon:

Dublin v Meath

Westmeath v Longford

====

Today's racing is at Fairyhouse