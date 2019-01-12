Gardai Appealing For Witnesses Following Alleged Assault In Temple Bar.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following an alleged assault on 7th January 2019 on Fleet Street in Dublin 2 at about 2am. A man in his 30s was assaulted during the incident. The man was treated for injuries to his face and head at St James' Hospital and has since been released.

A man in his 30s was arrested close to the scene and has appeared before the courts charged in relation to the incident.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who was in the Fleet Street/Temple Bar area on the night of Sunday the 6th or early hours of the 7th of January to contact them at Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 6669000.