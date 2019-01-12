Saturday Favourites

Ireland/Liverpool Legends Match To Take Place To Raise Funds For Sean Cox.

: 01/12/2019 - 11:00
Author: Eoin Beatty
A star studded legends match between Liverpool and Ireland is taking place at the Aviva Stadium in April, with funds going towards the rehabilitation of Sean Cox.

The Liverpool fan from Meath was attacked outside Anfield before the Champions League semi-final against Roma last year, and is still recovering from his injuries.

The FAI confirmed the match will take place on April 12th.

There have been a number of fundraising efforts since the incident, with Roma donating 150-thousand euro, while Dublin and Meath recently played a challenge match.

The Sean Cox Rehabilitation Trust is working with Liverpool on a number of other initiatives that will help to support his care.

