Extra Garda Resources To Be Put Into Catching On-Street Drug Dealers.

: 01/12/2020 - 10:56
Author: Eoin Beatty
garda_and_patrol_care_17_10_18_rollingnews.jpg

 

Extra garda resources are to be put into catching on-street drug dealers.

The Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has told senior gardai that they need to do more to protect communities on the ground, rather than focusing on high profile targets.

On New Year's Eve, seven people were arrested in Dublin city on suspicion of dealing.

Cocaine and MDMA worth an estimated four and half thousand euro was seized.

Vice-chair of the Dublin Joint Policing Committee, Councillor Mannix Flynn, says it's about time the issue is tackled head-on by the gardai.

 

Image: RollingNews

