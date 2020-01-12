Cllr. Calls For Solutions To Traffic Threats To Students At School In Monasterevin.

There are calls for Kildare County Council to conduct a cost-benefit analysis of solutions to deal with the serious traffic threats to students at Scoil Eimhin Naofa, Drogheda Street, Monasterevin to include an examination of the possible options for traffic calming, a safe pedestrian crossing and/or a school warden.

The motion has been brought forward by Independent Cllr. Fiona McLoughlin Healy.

It will be discussed at the next Kildare-Newbridge MD meeting which takes place on Wednesday 15th January at 10am.