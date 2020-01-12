Royal Canal Greenway Faces Challenges In Terms Of Procurement And Planning.

At the recent Clane-Maynooth MD Meeting, Green Cllr. Peter Hamilton asked Kildare County Council to outline the status and plans for work to continue to Royal Canal Greenway section from Pike's Bridge Maynooth to Leixlip and beyond to connect to County Dublin, and provide estimated timelines for such.

In its report, KCC highlighted that The Royal Canal Greenway Maynooth to Leixlip received Part 8 approval some years ago.

A consultant was procured to take the project on through the detailed design and construction phases of the scheme.

However, the National Transport Authority (NTA) and Waterways Ireland (WI) have since requested changes to the preliminary design.

Kildare County Council has been trying to conclude this new additional work but it has presented some challenges in terms of procurement and planning.

The council are currently trying to advance the issues.