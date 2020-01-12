Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Royal Canal Greenway Faces Challenges In Terms Of Procurement And Planning.

: 01/12/2020 - 11:57
Author: Eoin Beatty
royal_canal_maynooth.jpg

At the recent Clane-Maynooth MD Meeting, Green Cllr. Peter Hamilton asked Kildare County Council to outline the status and plans for work to continue to Royal Canal Greenway section from Pike's Bridge Maynooth to Leixlip and beyond to connect to County Dublin, and provide estimated timelines for such.

In its report, KCC highlighted that The Royal Canal Greenway Maynooth to Leixlip received Part 8 approval some years ago.

A consultant was procured to take the project on through the detailed design and construction phases of the scheme.

However, the National Transport Authority (NTA) and Waterways Ireland (WI) have since requested changes to the preliminary design.

Kildare County Council has been trying to conclude this new additional work but it has presented some challenges in terms of procurement and planning.

The council are currently trying to advance the issues.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!