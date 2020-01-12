KCC, TII and OPW To Hold Further Meetings In 2020 To Develop A Plan For Flooding Issues In Lyreen Catchment.

A meeting was held with representatives from Kildare County Council, Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) and the Office of Public Works (OPW) to discuss flooding issues in the Lyreen catchment.

A commitment was given by all parties to share information gathered on past events and to hold a further meeting in early 2020 to develop a plan for future study.

At the recent Clane-Maynooth MD Meeting, Fianna Fáil Cllr. Paul Ward asked the council to provide such an update on the recent meeting with the Office of Public Works (OPW) in relation to the flooding works in Courtown Little/Laragh Kilcock and a timescale going forward for these works.

