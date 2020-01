The cost of houses outside Dublin are expected to rise at twice the rate of those in the capital this year.

The latest 2020 Sunday Times National Property Price Guide shows nationally property prices are likely to rise by 3.8 per cent.

The most affordable homes are in Leitrim, Longford and Sligo where 3-bed semis can be snapped up for as little as 90,000 euro.

Joint Editor of the National Property Price Guide, Linda Daly says there is value for first time buyers outside cities like Dublin.