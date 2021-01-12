KCC Launches Publication Consultation On Issues Paper.

Kildare County Council has launched a publication consultation on its Issues Paper, in advance of the creation of a county development plan to run from 2023 to 2029.

CDPs guide all forms of growth and development in the area to which they apply.

The Issues Paper gives a broad overview of some of the main development issues to be addressed in the new plan.

The document is on display until March 8th, and can be viewed here.

Online meetings on the plan will also take place, on February 3rd and 11th.