Kildare Today

9am - 11am
with
Clem Ryan

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

KCC Launches Publication Consultation On Issues Paper.

: 12/01/2021 - 07:58
Author: Ciara Noble
kcc_logo_badge.jpeg

Kildare County Council has launched a publication consultation on its Issues Paper, in advance of the creation of a county development plan to run from 2023 to 2029.

CDPs guide all forms of growth and development in the area to which they apply.

The Issues Paper gives a broad overview of some of the main development issues to be addressed in the new plan.

The document is on display until March 8th, and can be viewed here.

Online meetings on the plan will also take place, on February 3rd and 11th.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!