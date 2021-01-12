Kildare Today

Co. Kildare's Covid-19 Incidence Rate Now 1029.2 Cases Per 100,000 People.

: 12/01/2021 - 08:24
Author: Ciara Noble
Co. Kildare's 14-day Covid-19 incidence rate has jumped, again, to 1029.2 cases per 100,000 people.

2,290 people in the county have been diagnosed with the virus, in the two weeks to Sunday.

The national rate is 1378.7 cases per 100,000 people, and 65,650 new diagnoses, in the 14 days to January 10th.

