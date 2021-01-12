US: FBI Warn Armed Protests Planned In All 50 State Capitols.

The FBI is warning that armed protests are being planned in all 50 US states, following violent scenes in Washington DC on Wednesday.

An internal memo, seen by CNN, reports that there are threats of an "uprising" if Donald Trump is removed, via the 25th amendment of the US constitution, before inauguration day - January 20th.

It's also warned that the gatherings are scheduled from this Saturday, to the middle of next week.

The 25th amendment requires Vice President Mike Pence, and a majority of the cabinet, to deem Mr. Trump unfit to lead, which has never happened before.