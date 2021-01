Further meetings will be held today in an effort to ensure schools can reopen safely on February 1st.

It comes as students and parents across the country deal with home schooling during the latest lockdown.

The INTO says the school inspectorate will be engaging with schools on a weekly basis.

The Union's General Secretary, John Boyle says people will need to be patient in the first week as the new school term gets underway:

File image: Education Minister, Norma Foley/RollingNews