Listen: Many Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine Available In Europe From April.

The European Commission says many doses of Covid-19 vaccines will be available from April onwards.

It comes as Astra Zeneca becomes the latest company to apply for approval from the European Medicines Agency.

A decision could be made by the 29th of January on its application.

The Pfizer vaccine is already being administered while moderna vaccine deliveries are starting across Europe.

The EU's chief vaccine negotiator, Sandra Gallina's defended the European approach, but acknowledged that some people expected more doses in the first quarter:

Image: Pexels