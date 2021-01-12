Listen Live Logo

Cllrs. Call For Representatives Of Local Link To Appear Before Athy MD Meeting.

: 12/01/2021 - 15:14
Author: Ciara Plunkett
bus_interior_view_dublin_bus_style_vehicle_via_pixabay.jpg

Councillors are asking for Kildare South Dublin Local Link to appear before a meeting of the Athy Municipal District.

Fianna Fáil Cllr., Brian Dooley, wants an update on services available, and those under review.

In November, Kildare County Council said a review of the Athy to Newbridge service was underway.

I will act as "evidence in relation to the success of 883 and apply this evidence to the reconfiguration of Route 880."

The Cllr's motion will be debated at the January meeting of the Athy MD.

 

 

 

Stock image: Pixabay

