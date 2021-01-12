Listen: Ex-Debenhams Workers Encouraged To Vote Against €3M Up-Skilling Fund Offer.

Striking ex-Debenhams workers are being encouraged to vote against the offer of an up-skilling fund.

The Government is making 3 million euro available for re-training, which the workers have previously described as 'shocking.'

Around a thousand people lost their jobs, including at Newbridge, when the company was plunged into liquidation, and are approaching 300 days in their redundancy dispute.

Former shop steward at the Henry Street store in Dublin is Jane Crowe, she says they don't understand why training is being offered if it's already available to them: