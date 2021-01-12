Listen Live Logo

31 Drivers Detected Speeding At Naas Roads Policing Unit Checkpoint.

: 12/01/2021 - 15:20
Author: Ciara Plunkett
naas31speeding.jpg

31 drivers were detected speeding at a Naas Roads Policing unitl operation.

It was mounted on Sunday night.

One van was clocked at 96 kilometres per hour in a 60 km/h zone

Fines and penalty points have been issued.

 

Image courtesy An Garda Siochana

 

