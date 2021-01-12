Listen: Mother & Baby Homes Report Finds "Oppressive & Misogynistic Culture Of Stigmatisaton" Of Unmarried Mothers & Their Children.

Ireland had a stifling oppressive and misogynistic culture of stigmatisation of unmarried mothers and their children for decades, according to the government.

The report of the commission of Investigation, available in full here, is being made public for the first time after survivors of mother and baby homes were briefed on its contents earlier.

The Taoiseach will issue a state apology tomorrow and counselling services are available to survivors.

Teresa O'Sullivan, a survivor of the Tuam mother and baby home, says it's an important day:

Image: Tuam Mother & Baby Home/RollingNews