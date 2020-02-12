Kildare Today

Two-Day Blood Drive Begins In Kildare Town Today.

Author: Ciara Noble
A two-day blood donation drive begins in Kildare Town today.

It is being hosted by the Irish Blood Transfusion Service, in the Educate Together School, on Melitta Road.

Donations are being accepted, today and tomorrow, between 5 O'clock and 8pm.

