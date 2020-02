More public parking could be on the way to Coill Dubh.

Fine Gael Clane Maynooth Cllr. Brendan Weld, asked for more parking in the village, as the roads "are getting blocked because of cars parking on them."

Kildare County Council says it's officers will assess the area, and seek to identify suitable locations for parking.

They will then come back to councillors with an estimated cost.