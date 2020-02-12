KCC Examining How Best To Begin County-Wide Programme Of Electric Car Charging Points.

KCC is examining how best to begin a county-wide programme of electric car charging points.
There are 14 charging stations in Kildare at the moment.
Fianna Fáil Clane-Maynooth Cllr., Daragh Fitzpatrick, asked the council to introduce more charge points.
The provision of new points falls under the remit of KCC's Climate Action Officer, a post which is currently vacant.
However, the Roads Dept. is looking at the best way to begin a charge point installation programme, and could engage with ESB in such a project.