Ireland's First Conviction For Coercive Control Handed Down In Donegal Yesterday.

: 02/12/2020 - 09:45
Author: Ciara Noble
The first conviction & sentencing for coercive control, was handed down in Letterkenny Circuit Court yesterday.

An individual was convicted & sentenced under the Domestic Violence Act 2018.

According to Women's Aid, coercive control is defined as "a persistent pattern of controlling, coercive and threatening behaviour including all or some forms of domestic abuse (emotional, physical, financial, sexual including threats) by a boyfriend, partner, husband or ex. It traps women in a relationship and makes it impossible or dangerous to leave. This can have a serious impact including the fear of violence, cause serious alarm and distress and can result in a woman giving up work, changing her routines, losing contact with family and friends. Coercive control can damage a woman’s physical and emotional well-being."

Women's Aid is encouraging anyone who feels they might be subjected to it to come forward.

The organisation's CEO, Sarah Benson, hopes this conviction will set a precedent:

