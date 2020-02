The Taoiseach says the onus is now on Sinn Féin to form the next government.

Leo Varadkar says he'll most likely be leader of the opposition when the next Dáil is formed - suggesting he thinks it'll be a Sinn Féin - Fianna Fáil coalition.

Sinn Féin met with the Green Party and People Before Profit earlier and will hold more talks with left wing groups tomorrow.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says Fine Gael is taking a step back from the process for now:

