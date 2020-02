A man has been arrested in connection with the seizure in Kildare of cocaine worth an estimated €252,000

Gardai & Detectives from Kildare Town, supported by the Drugs Unit, carried out an operation in Kildangan on Thursday night.

A cocaine press, along with "other equipment used in the sale and supply of illegal drugs", and a quantity of Benzocaine valued €300, were also seized.

Gardai have arrested a man in his 30s.

He is being questioned at Kildare Town Garda Station.