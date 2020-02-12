2nd Man Detained In Connection With Alleged Assault At Newbridge Train Station.

A third person has been arrested and questioned in connection with a serious assault and stabbing at Newbridge Train Station.

A man in his twenties sustained stab wounds in an incident there on Friday, January 31st.

Gardai are have previsously said they are investigating the incident as a "possible hate crime".

A juvenile and a man in his late teens have been questioned in connection with the incident.

A file in respect of the man is being prepared for the DPP.

A second a man in his late teens was arrested by Gardai on Monday.

He was questioned at Newbridge and relseaed, without charge

A file will be prepared for the DPP.