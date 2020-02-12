K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

2nd Man Detained In Connection With Alleged Assault At Newbridge Train Station.

: 02/12/2020 - 16:42
Author: Ciara Plunkett
garda_logo.jpg

A third person has been arrested and questioned in connection with a serious assault and stabbing at Newbridge Train Station.

A man in his twenties sustained stab wounds in an incident there on Friday, January 31st.

Gardai are have previsously said they are investigating the incident as a "possible hate crime".

A juvenile and a man in his late teens have been questioned in connection with the incident.

A file in respect of the man is being prepared for the DPP.

A second  a man in his late teens was arrested by Gardai on Monday.

He was questioned at Newbridge and relseaed, without charge

A file will be prepared for the DPP.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!