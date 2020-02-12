Listen: INMO Says Midwives Used To Paper Over The Cracks Of Maternity Services.

The INMO says midwives are being used to ‘paper over cracks’ in the country’s maternity services.

A new HIQA report has found mother and their babies are often being cared for in overcrowded and cramped conditions.

It found front line staff are working long hours and difficult rosters to bridge the gap in services.

Naas woman, Phil Ni Sheadghdha, is General Secretary of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

She says their members often work overtime.

File image: Phil Ni Sheadghdha/RollingNews