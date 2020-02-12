K Drive

KCC Confirms Roads Were Salted On Monday & Tuesday Nights.

: 02/12/2020 - 17:25
Author: Ciara Plunkett
kildare_county_council_logo.jpg

Kildare County Council, in response to a Kfm query, says it "can confirm" that roads on its salting programme were treated on Monday and Tuesday night.

There are 10 routes on the programme, covering a total of 620 kilometres.

These routes were gritted at 7pm and 3am, on both nights.

Kfm has been contacted by several Kildare people, who questioned whether routes had been treated.

KCC reviewed its salting programme last year, and added these routes:

    Kilmeague – Prosperous                                 
    Newbridge – Carragh – Clane            
    Kildangan – Kildare – Newtown                     
    Athgarvan – Two Mile House – Kill               
    Celbridge to Ardclough            
    Brownstown Cross – Ballysax School
    Eadestown to Rathmore
    Ballymore Eustace – Junction with N81

 

