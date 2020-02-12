KCC Confirms Roads Were Salted On Monday & Tuesday Nights.

Kildare County Council, in response to a Kfm query, says it "can confirm" that roads on its salting programme were treated on Monday and Tuesday night.

There are 10 routes on the programme, covering a total of 620 kilometres.

These routes were gritted at 7pm and 3am, on both nights.

Kfm has been contacted by several Kildare people, who questioned whether routes had been treated.

KCC reviewed its salting programme last year, and added these routes:

Kilmeague – Prosperous

Newbridge – Carragh – Clane

Kildangan – Kildare – Newtown

Athgarvan – Two Mile House – Kill

Celbridge to Ardclough

Brownstown Cross – Ballysax School

Eadestown to Rathmore

Ballymore Eustace – Junction with N81