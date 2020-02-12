The Night Shift

Cannabis Valued At €400,000 Seized At Dublin Airport.

: 02/12/2020 - 17:42
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Cannabis valued at almost €400,000 has been seized at Dublin Airport.

Revenue detector dog Scooby found the drugs hidden in parcels which arrived on a flight from Spain yesterday.

They were addressed to a property in Carlow.

 

