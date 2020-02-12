The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Ireland 1st EuroMillions Winner Of The Year Is In Connacht.

: 02/12/2020 - 17:43
Author: Ciara Plunkett
euro_currency_eu500_notes_pixabay.jpg

Ireland's first Euromillions winner of 2020 is from Connacht.

Last night's jackpot worth 17 million euro was sold in Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon or Sligo.

The winning numbers are: 24, 26, 32, 43, 46 and the Lucky Star numbers are 6 and 10.

 

Stock image: Pixabay

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!